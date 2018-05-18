Wet Weekend Weather

Yes, we’re tracking wet weather moving in for the weekend – but it’s not a “weekend washout,” as we’ll still have some dry times mixed in there too. Plus, it’s a “tale of two very different days” this weekend as you can see:

It’s a cool night ahead of us tonight; with dry air in place, temps will range from 38-48°. We’ll keep things dry overnight, but then scattered showers will be moving in around 9-10am tomorrow morning. It looks like the showers will be sticking around from mid-morning into the evening. There may be an isolated downpour, or a quick pick-up in pace for some of these showers, but for most it’s just a fairly steady light rain. Rain totals will be between 0.25-0.50″ tomorrow, tapering during the middle or late afternoon (so it’s likely we’ll be dry enough for the Red Sox game!). Tomorrow’s highs will only be in the 50s, so plan ahead with the rain gear AND the warmer layer.

That’s a different story on Sunday, though. I call it the “personal greenhouse effect” – when you need the rain jacket, but it’s too hot an muggy to have it on, you almost feel like you could grow some tomatoes in your own personal greenhouse.

We’re still expecting showers on Sunday, but it will be different timing. A batch of showers, and even a few rumbles of thunder will move through early (around 7 or 8am), but then we should be mainly dry through mid-morning and mid-day on Sunday – with even a few breaks of sunshine working through. That will help to take temps into the 70s and even a few spots to around 80° for the afternoon! Plus, take a look at the boost in dewp’s:

A front will move through during the afternoon (exact timing still a bit tricky to nail down) and that will bring about more showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms. Though, currently it looks like your best chance to catch some dry times on Sunday will be from mid-morning through about mid-afternoon. We’ll keep you posted on this timing.

In the meantime, check out this amazing sunset photo that Emily McDivit shared with me tonight: