Wet, Windy and Warm for Saturday, Winds Stick Around Sunday

With the rain expected to move tonight, and continuing into Saturday, upwards of 1 to 3 inches of rainfall is possible over the next 24 hours. With that much rain in such a short amount of time, along with snowmelt, a *Flood Watch* has been issued starting tonight and continuing into Saturday night.

Speaking of weather hazards, freezing rain is possible for northern Worcester Co. and southern NH as temperatures hover just above the freezing mark this evening. Watch for some slick spots in the areas under the Winter Weather Advisory (which remains in effect until 10pm tonight).

From the rain, to flooding, now to wind. Winds will start to pick up overnight and into tomorrow with mainly the coast getting the stronger gusts compared to the interior. The Cape and the Islands will be under a Wind Advisory starting Saturday morning at 8am to 4pm Saturday afternoon for gusts up to 50MPH.

Now let’s talk timing of the rain. The heaviest rain will likely slide in after midnight tonight and continue into Saturday morning. The rain starts to become light and scattered by Saturday afternoon, with a few more rain showers by Saturday evening. It will most certainly be mild with highs on Saturday into the mid to upper 50s!

Overall, we’re looking at a widespread 1.5″ to 2.5″ of rainfall, with a few spots nearing 3″ of rain over the next 24 hours. It will be quite a messy start to the weekend.

On the backside of the system is when we see the winds shift to out of the northwest Sunday. Windy conditions will be felt across the region Sunday, but at least we’re tracking drier weather for the second half of the weekend.

Then, all eyes will be kept on Tuesday morning for our next threat of some wintry weather. Tuesday features a chance for snow changing to mix for portions of the viewing area, which will make for tough travel.

Besides Tuesday, the next work week looks sun-filled and much cooler with highs into the 20s and lows into the teens Thursday and Friday.