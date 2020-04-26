Wet & Windy End To the Weekend

After a beautiful sunny spring day yesterday, change is on the way for Sunday.

We are starting off under cloudy skies, which will give way to rain showers this afternoon. As for timing, expect a few showers by noon, becoming more widespread by late afternoon. Highs today will be in the mid 50s inland, upper 40s to low 50s at the coast due to an easterly breeze.

Tonight, a few pockets of heavy rain, otherwise we’re tracking steady rain across the region, with a few snow showers mixing in after midnight for the higher elevations in north-central MA and southern NH, along with the Berkshires.

Those areas are where we could see at least a coating of snow on the grassy surfaces to just an inch farther northward.

Monday is cold, wet and windy, making for a soggy start to the week. A few lingering sprinkles early Tuesday as the system continues to move farther out to sea.

Drier conditions move in Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday. Wednesday is sandwiched between two systems, as rain climbs back into the forecast for Thursday and Friday, but the difference with the late week rain is the milder air that accompanies it.

By Friday, we’re tracking highs in the low 60s. The showers stick around for most of the day, but should move out just in time for next Saturday.