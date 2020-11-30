Wet & Windy Later Today

A dry start will yield to a few isolated showers by noon today, with a steady, soaking rain arriving by 2pm for many locations. That rain will come down in buckets at times late this afternoon, into this evening. As soaking rain settles in, temps jump up, nearing 60 late today. It’ll remain warm through tonight.

Tonight, we’ll also have to watch for isolated strong thunderstorms, capable of enhancing damaging wind gusts and producing tropical-like downpours. Rain tapers off to a few scattered showers tomorrow as it remains mild and breezy.

Rain totals run 1-2″, putting another dent into the dwindling drought situation.

A big story later today becomes the wind, gusting 40-60mph, with the strongest winds across the coast and down through Southeast Mass. We’ll watch for pockets of tree damage and power outages with this.