Wet & Windy, Weekend Light Snow Chances

Quiet & cloudy this morning with temperatures in the upper-30s in Boston. Feels pretty mild early this morning, but don’t be bamboozled! It’ll be a blustery day with winds out of the south up to 20 mph, and gusts up to 30mph this afternoon temps & temps in the upper-40s and low-50s.

You’ll need the rain gear today as well as showers fill in from western Mass. to eastern Mass. We could manage a few sprinkle by lunch across eastern MA, but we stand a better shot for wet weather this afternoon.

On another note, we’re still dealing with astronomically high tides today, with minor splash over possible on either end of high tide near noon.

Winds are blustery but late morning, and strongest later tonight, with wind gust up to 40-50mph. Downed tree limbs and isolated power outage will be concerns through tonight.

Count on scattered showers this afternoon, but the heaviest rain holds off for tonight.

Strong winds, heavy rain and today’s high temperatures (as well as tomorrow’s high temperatures) occur overnight. Most of us can count on 1″ of rain by early tomorrow morning, with up to 1.50″ possible.

Showers wrap up pretty early tomorrow, and the Cape & Islands are the last to dry out near 9AM. Temperatures tomorrow morning are in the upper-40s/low-50s, and temps will continue to drop into the low-40s by the early evening.

Now on to talk of snow…so, honestly not that much to discuss as of now. Apart from the chance for our first accumulation with light snow showers Friday night and again Saturday night as two areas of weak low pressure (as of now) look to track offshore.

~Wren