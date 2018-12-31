Wet & Windy Start to 2019

7Weather- Light showers move in this evening and then we start 2019 with heavy rain and windy conditions.

Parts of Worcester County and southern New Hampshire are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 AM. Rain will start to move in this evening and with some areas in the low and mid 30s, we could initially see a brief period of sleet and ice.

In Boston, we will only see rain with this system. Light rain moves in between 7-8 PM and then heavy rain is likely between midnight and 3 AM. After that, rain will be scattered until 7 AM New Year’s Day.

Winds really pick up on the back end of this system. A High Wind Warning goes into effect Tuesday morning for cities withing the orange color. Gusts could occasionally be at around 60 mph.

The areas within the light brown color are under a Wind Advisory for gusts up to 50 mph.

New Year’s Day starts cloudy and then skies gradually clear through the day. Temperatures start in the low and mid 50s and then we drop in the 40s by the afternoon.

Winds die down a bit into the evening and overnight hours.