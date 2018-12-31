Wet & Windy Start to 2019

The last day of 2018 starts with a nice sunrise across the area as some thin clouds move in from our west. That filtered sun will become more faded through the day, eventually, totally losing out to the clouds by this afternoon. Those clouds thicken up and yield rain by 6-8pm across our area. While most of the storm is rain, initially, it’ll be cold enough for some snow/sleet to be in the mix northwest of 495.

The best chance to pick up a slushy coating to a couple inches will be near and north of the MA/NH Border.

As 2018 comes to a close, the rain will be heavy at times, centering the height of the storm right around midnight tonight. If you’re heading to First Night Boston, plan on a soaking rain and temperatures near 40 at midnight. The breeze will also be gusty, out of the southeast, 15-25mph.

The strongest winds will actually be behind this storm tomorrow as colder air start to pour back in midday, the winds ramp up. The strongest gusts, 50-60mph, will be capable of produce isolated power outages thanks to downing some trees/tree branches. Temps tomorrow run in the low to mid 50s by late morning, then fade back into the 40s by mid to late afternoon.

One thing is for sure, this New Year is a whole lot milder than last New Year.

Have a good night tonight, stay safe and stay dry! Cheers to 2019 and I hope it’s good year for all of you.

