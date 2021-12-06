A couple rounds of showers/embedded thunder/downpours moves in today. The first batch will be this morning with the highest rain risk between 5-9am for many of us. After that, we’ll catch many dry breaks with a gusty southerly breeze kicking in. Highs top off near 60 degrees as much of the early afternoon features dry weather, although winds gusts 30-40mph. Whipping winds continue into this evening as another round of late-day/evening showers/thunder move back in. The strongest winds will be around Buzzards Bay and the Cape and Islands, where a wind advisory is in place for gusts 40-50mph.

Much colder air moves back in tomorrow, and with chilly air lingering into Wednesday, it’ll set the stage for some flakes to fly. The best chance for patchy snow to break out will be Wednesday afternoon, into the evening. It does look like the bulk of the storm stays to our south, however, some minor accumulations (coating – inch or two) will be possible for parts of Southern New England. Something to keep an eye on for sure.