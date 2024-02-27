While the bigger weather story is the incoming storm for Wednesday, let’s not sleep on how wonderful today is going to be! We’re starting off with fog in spots this morning, but that will burn off and we’ll have a partly cloudy afternoon with temperatures that soar into the upper 50s! The only exception will be anybody with exposure to the ocean from the south. Our breeze that develops this afternoon will be from the south, so anybody with a south wind coming off of the cooler waters will be a bit cooler — but even 50° in February is nice!

Showers will arrive late this evening/tonight but not until about 10 or 11pm so all of your day and evening plans will be more than fine. As the rain arrives, the wind will pick up as well. A strong south wind with the clouds will keep temperatures up overnight. We’ll likely stay in the upper 40s for overnight lows. Boston’s warmest low temperature on record in the month of February is 50° set in 1990, we’ll challenge that tonight.

RAIN:

We’ll talk rain timeline first, then wind. Showers will arrive tonight as mentioned and will come in waves tonight, Wednesday, and Wednesday night. That means it won’t rain nonstop Wednesday but there will be showers, and wind-driven showers around all day long.

WIND:

The wind will also ramp up with the storm as the rain arrives tonight. Initially it will be a strong south/southwest wind so the strongest wind will be across Southeast Mass, the Cape and Islands. Gusts tonight and through the day on Wednesday will initially gust up to 40-45 mph then Wednesday evening and overnight gust up to 55 mph. While it’s still windy across the interior, your strongest wind will come after the storm passes and rain ends. The push of cold air on the back side of the storm will then bring wind gusts Wednesday night and through the day on Thursday up to 55 mph for EVERYONE. Gusts over 50 mph do have the potential to produce pockets of tree damage and power loss.

Those strong northwest winds drive in colder air for Thursday and we’ll go from the upper 50s Wednesday afternoon, to only near freezing on Thursday afternoon. Of course with a strong northwest wind, temperatures in the lower 30s will feel more like the teens and 20s on Thursday.