After a beauty of a Spring day yesterday, we kick off this Wednesday morning with rain and wind. Wind gusts this morning will be strongest across Southeast Mass, where gusts from the southwest push 50-60mph. Rain will be in and out through the day as winds and mild air remain in place.

That wind will flip to the northwest tonight as a cold front blasts through. As temps drop dramatically, a bit of wet snow is possible before the precip tapers off, although it won’t amount to much. As temps crash back to/below freezing around and after midnight, some slick spots may develop if residual moisture on the ground freezes.

A much colder air mass is in place tomorrow as temps max out in the 30s with wind chills in the teens and 20s. It’ll be dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

The cold air won’t last long though as highs head back into the mid to upper 40s Friday with lighter winds and back into the 50s over the weekend. The chance of showers returning over the weekend goes back up too, especially by Sunday.