Wow! What a day we had today! Many towns getting close to, if not exceeding 50°! If you’re wondering, 50° high temperatures are more typical of late March/early April!

But wait… Boston only hit 49° not 50° you’re saying! Well, lets start the blog with a little weather technology lesson.

At every airport, there is a weather reporting station. It has a thermometer (to measure temperature), anemometer (to measure wind), barometer (to measure pressure) and other tools to report the visibility, current sky cover, current weather (if it’s raining or snowing) and the dew point. Those reports are sent out every few minutes. Well in a case like today, Boston hit 50° briefly between 2 of the reports. So the National Weather Service can comb through the data (which they did) and confirmed Boston did indeed hit 50° at 1:30 pm! They’ll have to go in and manually change our high temperature which will probably happen at the 7pm climate report. Either way, it was a warm, beautiful day in Massachusetts.

Now, back to regularly scheduled programming….

With today’s high of 50° we’ve officially had our second warmest day of the year in Boston! Woohoo!

But it wasn’t just Boston feeling like spring today. Most towns running 10 to 15 degrees above average!

If I was full of good news, I’d say this is sticking around for a while, but unfortunately it’s not. A cold front will pass through and by tomorrow, today’s weather will be a distant memory.

Tomorrow’s highs will still be a degree or two above average (average high for Boston tomorrow is 41°). But a gusty cold wind will come along with the sunshine and put a bitter bite to the air. In fact, Friday will likely feel a lot nicer despite being colder because of the lack of wind. We’ll track a round of rain that moves in for the first half of the weekend, but by Sunday we’ll be back to the upper 40s and close to 50°!

If all of this talk of 50° has you thinking spring, well there’s lots of things to look forward to in the next month. We spring forward, the first official day of spring and the first 7pm sunset all happening in the next 30 days!