Our snow map is out for this weekend’s winter storm that will bring us our first significant snow of the season. Some of the highest expected snow totals through Sunday night will range from 6-12″. Snow begins Saturday night and continues throughout most of the day Sunday.

The biggest impact will be travel disruption, especially Sunday morning. The wind will be strongest on the coast. This storm will not bring strong winds like the previous storm in late December. It’s the combination of the heavy wet snow and the gusty wind that could lead to isolated power outages. Coastal flooding is not a concern, as high tides this weekend will still stay below flood stage.

A Winter Storm Watch is posted for most areas north and west of I-95. Heavy snow will make travel difficult. Snow loading from heavy wet snow could lead to power outages.

Today’s weather setup is helping to set the stage for the snow. A cold front moving across southern New England is opening the door for cold air to filter in tonight and stay with us this weekend.

You’ll feel the change tomorrow morning! Temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s. A quick northwest breeze will make it feel like the single digits for a lot of us.

Temperatures will nudge up to the 30s. With the breeze, it’ll feel like the 20s in the afternoon. You’ll want to keep the thick sweater and coat with you throughout the day! Saturday temperatures stay in the 30s.

By Saturday, our storm will have pulled up more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and will be centered across the Southeast. From there, it will continue to work up the East Coast before it encounters the cold air across New England. Saturday morning will have some sun before clouds increase. Some light ocean-effect snow showers could fall along the coast in the afternoon. The main event arrives between 10:00 Saturday night and midnight. For areas outside of I-95 this will be a snow event, while there will be mixing along and closer to the coast.

Sunday morning, most of us will be seeing snow as we wake up. The snow will be moderate in the morning through midday, turn lighter through the afternoon and evening hours before tapering to flurries by Sunday night.

Monday there could still be some some slick spots as we start the morning off below freezing in the 20s. It’ll be a quiet day and break from any winter weather. Another storm brings us rain and snow Tuesday night with rain and wind Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black