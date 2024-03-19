Another day with sunshine and a chilly wind. It seems like we just can’t shake the wind this month. Saturday was a beautiful day, but even Sunday, while warm, was also windy. This isn’t completely unexpected, however, as March is typically the windiest month we have here in southern New England.

And get used to it, because it’s sticking around for a few more days. It’ll be breezy again tomorrow, but thankfully it will be a warmer wind than what the last two days have given us. Instead of a gusty northwest wind, driving in colder air, it will be a southwest wind, which will help boost our temperatures to the 50s tomorrow afternoon. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds through the day, so overall a pretty nice first full day of spring. Officially, by the way, spring starts tonight at 11:06pm!

Even though we stay breezy tomorrow, try to get outside and enjoy the 50s because we’re in for a rude awakening by Thursday. Our mild air only stick around for one day. A cold front will slide through Wednesday evening, and when it does, will spark a few rain showers. They won’t last long as it’s a quick moving line, say from 6pm to 10pm moving from west to east. But the air behind it is so cold that it will try to change those rain showers to snowflakes. They’ll primarily be rain showers, but don’t be shocked if you see a few snowflakes mixing in with the rain tomorrow evening. Behind that front… more cold and more wind! Temperatures on Thursday will struggle to make it to 40° but with the wind, will feel like the 20s and 30s.

In fact, the wind on Thursday will not only be stronger than Wednesday’s wind, but we’ll flip it back to the cold northwest wind… happy spring, I guess? Thankfully the wind will settle down after that. Friday is still a cool day with temperatures in the lower 40s. But with sun and less wind, will be so much nicer than Thursday. Then by Saturday we’ll bring our next round of precipitation which looks to be a rain/snow mix. Again… happy spring??