As meteorologists, there is a lot we look at to come up with our weather forecasts. The foliage forecast is no different. We can look back at past year’s weather for an idea of what kind of color we will get and when.

One of my favorite reports to cover in New England is on fall foliage. Jim Salge is one of the go-to foliage experts here. Each year, he shares a foliage forecast with Yankee magazine. I talked to him about what we can expect this season. He used the words “patchwork”, “shorter” and “earlier” to describe it.

He attributes a few factors to adding stress on the trees leading to the earlier and shorter season.

“Right when the leaves were coming out we had a lot of rain. Fungus set in,” Salge said. “Then the rain just shutoff mid summer. Once the rain shut off, now we’re dealing with drought so there’s a lot of stress in the forests this year.”

Some parts of northern New England could reach peak color next week. Peak foliage occurs late September through late October north to south across New England.

