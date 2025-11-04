The front that delivered some small hail, gusty winds (even pockets of damage in Southeast Mass/RI), and brief downpours last evening is now well offshore. However, the winds that ramped up behind it are still with us today. Winds gust 35-45mph, delivering a chilly feel to the air, and prompting a wind advisory in place. Highs reach the low to mid 50s.

The breeze will subside this evening.



Tomorrow, more clouds mix in with highs in the mid to upper 50s. The breeze picks up out of the southwest in the evening, then as a front comes through with scattered showers, the wind turns to the west/northwest and ramps up again. It’ll likely gust 35-45mph again Wednesday night into Thursday. Thursday is dry.



Friday looks dry and cool with temps near 50.



More showers move in late Friday night, through Saturday morning. Then another front will push scattered showers in here Sunday evening. Behind that front, we’ll get the chilliest air of the season as highs won’t get out of the 40s Monday.