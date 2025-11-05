Crisp air starts this morning with temps near or below freezing for many.

Clouds increase today with temps grinding higher too, in the mid to upper 50s by late afternoon. A few showers run across northern Mass and southern NH just after sunset. As southwesterly breezes increase, temps stay or even rise a few more degrees this evening out ahead of a cold front. With that front, there will be a line of scattered showers and even isolated thunderstorms from 9pm – midnight. They will be capable of strong wind gusts and brief downpours. Right behind the front, winds ramp up too, gusting 45-60mph with the strongest from midnight, through 6am. The concern with those gusts will be pockets of downed powerlines and tree damage.



Winds are strong tomorrow morning, but subside in the afternoon. It’ll be bright, but chilly, with temps running near 50.

Friday looks dry and cool with temps near 50.

More showers move in late Friday night, through early Saturday morning. Then another front will push scattered showers in here Sunday evening. Behind that front, we’ll get the chilliest air of the season as highs won’t get out of the 40s Monday and especially chilly on Tuesday.