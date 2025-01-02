Back to school, back to work, and back to some colder air. The pattern ahead is no doubt a chillier one, but also one that’ll produce gusty winds. Today will be the peak of the wind gusts as west to northwesterly breezes push 40-55mph at times. Some of those strongest gusts run in the higher terrain of the Worcester Hills and Berkshires. A wind advisory is up. Temps today hover near 40 this afternoon, likely the highest they’ll be for at least a week.

The breeze is still active tomorrow, and through the weekend with gusts running around 25-35mph. With highs in the low to mid 30s, wind chills will run in the teens and lower 20s a lot.

That cold pattern has some staying power as much of next week runs below average. While it’ll be cold enough for snow, ultimately, it’s the storm track that’ll dictate any chance for flakes to fly. Right now, that track appears to be suppressed to our south, far enough that most of the snow chances stay south too. For those of you that framed up the backyard rinks, this pattern looks good for you.