A damp and dreary start kicks off this Thursday morning as patchy light showers and drizzle has formed. That’ll continue to be the trend through the morning commute. A few scattered showers run through this afternoon too, although you’ll also catch some dry patches in the mix. Temps slowly warm through the day, and continue to go up through the evening.

What also goes up this evening is the wind and the rain intensity. With a developing area of low pressure getting closer to us, widespread rain sweeps near and just after sunset. That rain will be heavy at times overnight, into the predawn hours tomorrow. Gusts tonight run 25-45mph, strongest at the coast. Rain totals run 1-2″ for many.

The rain is gone by early tomorrow morning (6am) and we’ll have a few hours of sun early in the morning. While there’s a brief break in the breeze early tomorrow, it won’t take long for the wind to ramp back up. In addition, clouds fill back in too. Midday into the afternoon, temps slip back down into the low 50s with a mostly cloudy sky. Aside from a spot sprinkle/brief shower, it’ll be mainly dry. However, the wind continues to increase through the afternoon. By the time the trick or treaters head out the door, gusts run 30-40mph. May want to make sure those Halloween decorations are secure! Temps run near 50 early in the evening, but with the whipping wind, it’ll feel cooler.

The weekend looks dry with temps in the 50s. It’ll still be windy Saturday, especially in the morning. Winds subside Sunday. Clocks go back 1 hour this weekend too. That means a 4:36pm sunset Sunday! Yikes!