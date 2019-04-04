Whipping Winds & Sun

While it was nice to have the milder air in place with sunshine yesterday afternoon, we sure had a strong wind to contend with. The peak gusts for many of us were late afternoon, into the evening hours with gusts 50-60mph for many towns and cities. This of course created some downed trees and power lines and likely added some tree branches to the ground in the back yard, adding to the Spring clean-up underway.

If you do open burn that winter debris as part of your Spring clean-up, today is not a day to do it. The combination of wind gusts 30-40mph, and bone dry humidity will mean the fire danger is high today. A red flag warning is in place for that as any brush fire that gets going can quickly spread and become out of control.

We’ll bring showers in by tomorrow evening, and initially, some sleet could mix in across the interior. That won’t last long through, as it’s predominately rain overnight. That rain tapers off early Saturday and morning clouds will yield to afternoon sun. As the sun breaks back out Saturday afternoon, temperatures will jump up into the low to mid 60s. Sunday looks quiet too with temps in the 50s at the coast and low to mid 60s inland.

