Whipping Winds

The overnight rain has moved out and the wind has moved in as gusts push 40-50mph today. With that in mind, a wind advisory is in place through this afternoon for a good chunk of eastern New England.

While temperatures won’t be as mild as yesterday, it’ll still be above average today with highs in the low to mid 50s.

A few showers skirt along the coast overnight tonight, but overall, the mainly dry pattern holds for most with returning sun tomorrow.

The wind won’t be as strong tomorrow, but still gusting to 30mph in the morning and to 20mph in the afternoon. Temps rebound from the 30s in the morning to near 50 in the afternoon.

Friday morning starts dry, and ends with some light showers developing in the afternoon, possible changing to snow showers late-day/Friday night as temps drop from the 40s to the 30s. It still appears that the brunt of the storm will miss us to the east and behind the rain/snow showers, we start the weekend chilly and windy Saturday. We’ll be back to 50 Sunday and 60 by Monday!