After a cold front brought a few overnight showers, we have a beautiful start to the weekend!

We’re in the upper 40s and low 50s to start the day with plenty of sunshine as well! Today will be breezy and bright, with gusts in the 20s, but temperatures above average in the mid and upper 50s.

Whether you’re going for a springtime run, taking the dog for a w-a-l-k, or heading to the range to work on your swing, it’ll be a great day to get outside.

Aside from the breeze, the only downside I can think of is the pollen. It’s that time of year where the pollen count is high, and if you’re sensitive to allergies you’ll definitely notice that today. You’ll actually notice it for much of the next 7-day stretch… although the rough pollen forecast is paired with a nice overall forecast, so it’s a trade-off.

Tomorrow will be sunny to start, and once again highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. It won’t be nearly as breezy, but clouds will increase in the late afternoon and evening ahead of our next disturbance.

First, a warm front could bring a few showers late Sunday night and early Monday morning, but most precipitation will be gone before sunrise Monday. We’ll be in and out of the clouds Monday, and it will be breezy but even warmer! Highs will be in the upper 60s, before another round of light showers comes through in the late afternoon/early evening.

Tuesday stays mainly dry, though we may see a few showers later Tuesday evening, and a similar trend on Wednesday. However, the big-ticket item isn’t the chance of a few showers (especially because none of these days look like washouts)– it’s the temperatures!

We’re going to see a big switch in our windflow– the overarching wind today will be out of the northwest. But as we get into the early week, the air will be coming from the southwest. That means warmer and warmer air will be piling on into Southern New England, and temperatures skyrocket as a result.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will all be in the mid to upper 70s!

Even Friday looks like it’ll hover on 70 degrees. While the week will be slightly more unsettled, considering the temperatures and dry stretches each day, there will be plenty of time to get outdoors!