Wind is the word of the day out there in Massachusetts! Many locations have reported gusts over 50, 60 mph with a gust over 81 mph reported in Milton.

The wind will diminish a bit during the evening commute Friday, but will return again Friday evening, Friday night and into Saturday morning.

The worst of the rain will finish by 3/4 p.m., but later this evening we could see a quick burst of a rain/snow shower. That may lead to spotty coatings.

Those gusty winds will make the lows Saturday morning feel like the single digits and the teens, to bundle up if you’ll be out and about early!

Otherwise, the first half of Saturday is looking bright with a few clouds rolling in during the afternoon hours. Highs will reach the upper 30s, a notable cooldown from the 50s we saw Friday.

Sunday the wind will return, but it won’t be as bad. Instead, winds will gust over 30 mph.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with lows in the upper 20s and highs back into the low 40s.

There will be a chilly breeze Monday morning that relaxes later on. Skies are looking bright with lows near 20 and highs down to the low 30s. Tuesday will feature rain/snow showers with lows in the 20s and highs in the upper 30s. We dry back out and brighten up Wednesday with a breeze. Lows start off in the upper 20s and afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 30s. Christmas Day is Thursday! The day looks quiet and cloudy with a low-end chance for a stray shower or flurry. Highs will top off in the low 40s. We’re watching rain for Friday. Stay tuned!