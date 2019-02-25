Wicked Winds Today

Back to the grind of work and school on this Monday morning, and we’re back to battling the elements of Mother Nature too. While the winds will steal the headlines of the day, we’ll also watch for some slick spots early on this Monday morning too. With a few snow showers and snow squalls drifting through early this morning, some towns have picked up a quick coating to a half inch. That covering of snow is on top of patchy black ice, so careful with the first step out the door this morning. Most prone to the icy spots have been towns and cities near and outside 495.

Ok, back to the wind…. A high wind warning extends through today, until 7pm for gusts 55-65mph. At that level, scattered tree damage and scattered power outages are possible. The highest peak wind gusts will occur through the higher terrain of the Worcester Hills and Berkshires, where a few gusts over 65mph are possible. Along the coastal plain, most peak gusts come in around 55mph, give or take a few mphs.

Tomorrow, the winds are still active, but not quite as strong. Colder air starts to work in too, and that means wind chills drop off quite a bit as they approach 0, if not go below it by Wednesday morning. That cold air will set the stage for some snow too as a wave of low pressure slides through Wednesday night/early Thursday. While it’s not a blockbuster storm, it could be enough to get the shovels and plows back out, providing a few inches fall across southern New England. We’ll keep an eye on that.

Another storm is possible by Saturday, but plenty of time to iron out the details of that and any rain/ice/snow lines associated with it if we do get hit.