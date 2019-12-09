Wild Swings Ahead

Although temps run milder this morning compared to the last couple of mornings, watch out for some slick spots across the interior. With such a cold airmass in place over the weekend, the ground is cold and frozen, and despite air temps above freezing, the light rain falling onto those cold surfaces has proved to be an issue with icy spots near and west of 495. That issue becomes less widespread this afternoon as temps continue to climb, into the 50s for many of us. Rain will be heavy at times, totaling 1-2″ of it by tomorrow morning with the highest totals over Southeast Mass. With the rain and the snowmelt, watch for big puddles and localized street flooding on the roads.

Temps remain mild tomorrow, but rain is not nearly as sustained. We’ll catch some lulls in the rain as just spotty showers are around with highs near 60. It’ll be breezy.

Despite nearing 60 tomorrow, we have snow on the way! A period of rain likely redevelops late tomorrow and turns to snow tomorrow night. That snow will be steady at times through Wednesday morning, providing slick travel Wednesday morning as temps go below freezing and a few inches of snow accumulates.