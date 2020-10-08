Wild Wednesday Night, Fall Like Feel Today

LAST NIGHT:

So what happened last night?! Trees, power lines down all across the area with one line of storms that moved through between 4 and 6pm yesterday. Let me try to explain. In single thunderstorms, air flows down from the storms, hits the ground and spreads out in every direction. Think of tossing a rock into a pond and the ripples it creates. Well yesterday the storms formed in a long line. That means the air can’t go in all directions at the ground and it all goes the same way. Add to that, the fact the line of storms was pushing the wind eastward at 60 mph — that is the prime example of straight line winds.

Wind gusts across the area enough to cause damage, obviously but look at the actual number! An 82 mph gust was recorded in Quincy and 70+ mph gusts in Worcester and Blue Hill!

TODAY:

The cold front that brought the storms and damaging winds yesterday is a powerful one and you’ll feel the colder air today. High temperatures this afternoon will struggle to even hit 60° for a lot of us today. Whether we hit 60° or not, you’ll need a layer or two. The breeze will put a fall-like bite into the air. Now, while we notice the wind and it will gust to 30 mph at times today, it’s not a repeat of yesterday and these winds are not damaging.

TONIGHT:

Tonight the cold air really takes hold. We’ll have clear skies, winds will calm down and that will allow for a cold night. Inland spots will dip down to the 30s tomorrow morning and lead to a frost threat for some towns. If you have plants outside, bring them in. Especially for towns west of 128.

FRIDAY:

The fall like air will stick around for Friday as well but Friday will feel ten times nicer than today despite air temperatures being similar. And that’s because the winds will really settle down. So all in all will be a nice end to the work week.

THE WEEKEND:

Summer lovers, this weekend will give you a little false hope for a late return of summer. Temperatures soar on Saturday and many of us will see high temperatures hit the upper 70s! It will be windy once again, but at least it’s warm. Unfortunately that warmth only lasts a day because Sunday we’re back to reality. Inland temperatures will hit the lower 60s on Sunday with coastal cities likely stuck in the upper 50s.

HURRICANE DELTA:

Hurricane Delta is back over open water in the Gulf of Mexico and will strengthen into a Category 3 storm — a major hurricane. Good news is it does look like it will weaken back to a Category 2 storm before landfall. But it’s still a hurricane. The bad news is it is setting its sights on the exact same towns that were hammered by Hurricane Laura in late August. Lake Charles and Port Arthur are once again right on the forecast line from the National Hurricane Center.

DELTA IN NEW ENGLAND:

The moisture from Delta will eventually make its way into New England which is great news for us. We desperately need some rain. The moisture from what will be the remnants of Delta (don’t worry, we’re not getting by a hurricane) will interact with a cold front and bring a nice soaking rain starting Monday evening and last through overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.