Mother Nature has been downright rude today. Thankfully, snow showers remained light enough, with most reports coming in between a coating and two inches of snow. But more snow, right after the Blizzard of 2026?! That’s just mean.

Either way, snow showers are done for the afternoon/early evening, and clouds part just enough before sunset to give us a little peek at the sun. That said, with a cold front moving through New England tonight, we may see a flurry or snow shower late tonight– mainly in and west of Worcester County. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

We’ll wake up to more sunshine on Thursday, but consider us quite lucky on that! Why? Because another coastal storm will form after midnight… but this one will stay out to sea. Phew!!! We may see a flurry or two, even a snow shower for the South Coast, the Cape & Islands, but otherwise are looking at a partly sunny day and temperatures in the upper 30s.

Friday will be a nice day overall! Mostly sunny, highs in the upper 30s. Not too much to yap about there, and I’d say that’s a nice change.

That said I could yap plenty about Saturday, but for a totally different reason– it’ll be the nicest day of the week for anyone who’s be itching to enjoy some time outdoors! A warm front will help to drive much milder air into New England starting Saturday morning. As a result, highs will be in the mid to upper 40s! On top of that, it’ll be mostly sunny with a breeze from the southwest. Seriously, take advantage of the day! Unfortunately, it’s one of one.

A cold front will come through the region Saturday night/Sunday morning. It doesn’t have a lot of moisture, but we’ll see a few early morning flurries on Sunday, and temperatures won’t be as mild Sunday afternoon. It won’t be bitter cold– highs will be back in the mid and upper 30s, and it will be breezy with gusts in the teens and low 20s.

Next week is… unsettled. We’ll start with this: another blast of arctic air will send temperatures into the low teens on Monday morning, and keep them in the low to mid 20s on Monday afternoon. Temperatures will stay bitter cold on Tuesday morning (we’ll wake up around 10 degrees), and highs will be in the upper 20s in the afternoon. In terms of snow potential? We are watching a small disturbance that has a chance to bring a few snow showers our way on Monday. A bigger storm could impact us Tuesday with snow showers and a wintry mix. Nothing here is set in stone, so stay tuned and we’ll keep you updated throughout the week!