Wind and Rain to Sun

We haven’t had many wild weather mornings over the last few months, but we certainly have one this morning as gusty winds and downpours move through. Wind gusts 45-55mph common, power outages, downed tree limbs and leaves covering the roads have been an issue.

Wind and rain are an issue through 9am, then the wind subsides and rain turns lighter. Light showers are scattered about through noon, then we’ll dry out with returning sun this afternoon. While it won’t be a drought buster, the rain is beneficial this morning with many towns picking up 0.50-1.00″ of water.

Below are rain totals as of 8am.

Nice, dry weather extends from this afternoon, through Thursday. Then more showers arrive Friday, dropping about 1/4″ of rain.

The weekend is dry and seasonable with temps in the 40s at night and 60s during the day. More rain is possible Monday.