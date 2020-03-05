Wind and Snow Showers

After a windy start today, winds finally backed down this afternoon. Those light winds will continue overnight and tomorrow morning before ramping back up tomorrow evening and overnight. Already posted is a Wind Advisory for the South Shore and a High Wind Watch for the Cape and the Islands. As we head into the day tomorrow, that will be upgraded to either a Wind Advisory or High Wind Warning. The National Weather Service will determine the likelihood of 60 mph gusts. If it seems likely, it will likely become a High Wind Warning. If not, then a Wind Advisory. Either way, hold onto your hat.

Two weak areas of low pressure will join forces and crank those winds. It will also bring a little snow. The best snow chances will be south of Route 44. Not that a few snow showers don’t drift further north, but that’s where our best chance is.

Impacts will be pretty minimal. First off, it’s not a lot of snow. Second, after a week of 50s and even 60s, ground temperatures are very warm so a lot of snow will have a trouble sticking. And finally, it’s overnight.

Don’t let that snow ruin your weekend plans! Saturday looks chilly. Air temperatures will likely hold onto the 30s but will feel colder with a cold wind. But look at Sunday with spring returning and temperatures in the 50s! Also, don’t forget to “Spring Forward” with your clocks this weekend — Sunday at 2am!