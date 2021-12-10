We kick off this Friday morning with light winds, cool temps and mostly cloudy skies. Aside from a passing flurry, it’s a quiet start to the day as some milder air gets set to move in. While I don’t expect much rain/snow today, I don’t expect much sunshine either as mostly cloudy skies win out with temps warming into the 40s this afternoon. What little snow is left of the ground will gradually melt through the day.



Wet and windy weather is set to move in tomorrow as temps skyrocket into the low 60s. With that said, it takes time to get there as the morning starts damp and chilly. In fact, northwest of 495, early in the morning, a few slick spots are possible with some patchy freezing rain. The maps below feature estimated temp patterns at 8am, 3pm, and 9pm. You can see how the warmth is most widespread late-day/evening.

Showers tomorrow are widespread in the morning, then some dry breaks likely in the afternoon and early evening, followed by more showers/thunderstorm late in the evening. Winds ramp up too, gusting 30-50mph, strongest in the evening and strongest across the Cape and Islands.

Sunday is dry and seasonably cool with highs in the 40s. Winds will be gusty in the morning, then subside through the afternoon.



Much of next week looks quiet with highs in the 40s and 50s.