Get ready for our next blast of wind and cold air! While Monday was more mild, that trend will not continue this week.

Tuesday morning, lows will get down to the low to mid 20s. While that doesn’t sound all too bad for winter, with a breezy wind that’ll feel more like the teens. Winds will be gusting to 25 to 30 mph. As highs warm to the upper 20s and low 30s, it’ll still feel about 10 degrees colder than it really is.

Otherwise, skies will be pretty dry with clouds around.

Wednesday will be breezy again. Morning lows will drop even more, down to the mid to upper teens. With that gusty wind, it’ll feel like the single digits. Highs won’t make it out of the 20s.

Wednesday will also be dry and nice and bright, too.

Thursday morning is looking like the coldest one this week. While the wind won’t be as strong, we will get down to the upper single digits and low teens early in the morning. Even a light wind at that point will make it feel more than 5 degrees colder than it really is. Highs won’t warm up much, only to the upper 20s and low 30s.

Thursday looks dry and party cloudy. Friday will be a bit better: lows in the mid to upper teens, highs in the low to mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies. We are watching a potentially unsettled period this weekend. Highs will be back into the 40s bringing a chance for rain and snow. MLK Day on Monday looks cold enough to support numerous snow showers.