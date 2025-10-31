Gusty wind prevailed today! It stays windy tonight through most of tomorrow with less wind by the end of the weekend. Other than that, it will be a decent weekend with mostly sunshine and cool temperatures.

The strengthening area of low pressure that brought the rain yesterday through this morning continues to move away. High pressure settles in by Sunday allowing the pressure gradient to weaken. Therefore, the wind won’t be as strong by the end of the weekend.

Wind gusts will stay strongest tomorrow especially in the morning. Gusts near/above 30 mph are possible. That won’t be a damaging wind threat for most of us. It stays breezy tomorrow evening. The wind relaxes overnight into Sunday. There will be a bit of breeze in the afternoon.

Saturday morning temperatures start off in the low 40s. Temperatures rebound to the mid 50s under mostly sunshine.

As skies remain clear and the wind relaxes Saturday night, temperatures will drop to near freezing come Sunday morning. It’s a cold start, and the day stays cool with highs mainly in the low 50s under mostly sunshine.

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. Hello 6:00 sunrises and 4:30 sunsets!

The weekend is dry. Our next chance for showers arrives Monday night and lingers into early Tuesday morning.

