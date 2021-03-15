Wind Dies Down, Cold Air Moves Out

7Weather- The gusty wind we’ve had all day will die down tonight, and the cold air moves out.

It will still be cold Tuesday morning with temperatures starting in the teens. There won’t be a drastic jump in temperautres in the afternoon, but it won’t be as cold, or as windy as Monday. Highs reach near 40º inland, and into the mid and upper 30s along the coast. The day starts sunny, and then clouds increase throughout the afternoon.

St Patrick’s Day is expected to have lots of clouds, and spotty showers, especially in the morning. It will be mild with highs in the mid and upper 40s. Thursday starts with a mix of clouds and sun, and then it becomes cloudy late in the day. Temperatures reach into the low and mid 50s.

There is a chance for rain Thursday, but not until late in the day. It’s looking like light showers move in after 5 PM.

Showers get going Thursday night into Friday, and if this system stays on the current track, rain will switch to snow early Friday morning. It is possible that the high pressure system northwest of the region blocks most of this precipitation, but as of today, the low pressure is winning the battle.

The first day of spring has sunshine, and seasonable highs in the mid 40s. After that it looks like we get a nice warm up with temperatures in the 60s.