Peak gusts last night reached 55-65mph for many, creating a mess with downed tree branches, some downed trees and pockets of power outages. As of 6am, about 60K folks are without power, but at this point, the strongest winds have moved offshore. While winds still gusts 35-45mph early this morning, it’s not as strong as what we saw overnight. Winds fade back a bit more this afternoon too. Temps slide back into the 30s to low 40s this morning, and hover there through midday.

Temps fade back into the 20s fairly quick tonight. Winds will be much lighter too, and stay that way for tomorrow. It’ll be cold with highs only in the low to mid 30s in the afternoon.

Thursday we’re back in the 40s. Friday we’ll near 50.

The weekend looks so-so. Mid 40s with late-day showers Saturday. Few rain/snow showers, near 40 Sunday.