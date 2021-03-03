Wind Fades, Temps Rise

Sure, it’s still a bit cool with a chilly breeze this morning as wind chills run in the teens and winds gust 20-30mph, but it’s a far cry from the wicked winds and bitter cold we had yesterday morning. In addition, winds continue to subside this afternoon as mid morning gusts near 30mph fade to mid afternoon gusts near 20mph. Temps warm into the mid 40s with partly to mostly sunny skies too!

Looking for a chance to get the road treatment and salt off the car? Go for it! That fresh car wash shine will last for days as dry weather prevails through the weekend, into early next week.

Although it’ll remain dry, we’ll chill out a bit to end the week and head into the weekend. Temps fade back into the 30s and winds gust around 20-25mph Thursday and Friday. Winds will be light over the weekend, allowing for a decent early March weekend despite the chillier air.

The pattern flips early next week as milder air moves in. We’ll likely have a few days of 50+ degree weather next week, starting on Tuesday.