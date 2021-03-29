Wind Fades Tuesday, Mild End to March

A bright and brisk day out there today. It was nice to see the sun back today after the clouds and soaking rain on Sunday. That said, the rainy day was much needed. It wasn’t even close to enough to wipe out the water deficit but it certainly helped. Most towns received between 1/2″ to 1″ of rain with some towns (especially far southern spots) exceeding the 1″ mark.

Boston’s rain number was 0.69″ which brought the monthly total to 1.69″ and yearly to 6.76″. It certainly helped but we’re still lacking in the water department by a couple of inches.

What might be most surprising (or not since this month as been so dry), is yesterday was the wettest day of the month.

Once the rain moved out, the winds picked up and that was the big story today. A wind advisory was in effect for most of the day today for wind gusts up to 55 mph and that’s exactly what we had. Several towns had peak wind gusts over 50 mph, and everyone else at least 40 mph gusts today.

Despite the wind and it maybe feeling chilly today, temperatures were actually above average. Boston’s high today was 52°.

So essentially the second half of the month of March was above average. One lone day (Friday the 19th) standing out but even that high of 44° was far from a bitter cold day.

And it looks like the rest of March will continue that trend with Tuesday and Wednesday going down above average. Tomorrow will again bring a lot of sunshine but wind will be significantly less. Wednesday will be a mostly dry day. Temperatures will climb to the upper 60s with a southwest breeze helping to push the temperatures up. Showers will develop by the evening hours and continue into Thursday.