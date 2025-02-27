Today was dreary with the showers and clouds. Tomorrow, we’ll get some sun. It will come with a chilly northwest wind. The daylight hours are dry before snow showers return tomorrow night.

Overnight, we’ll become mostly clear with a westerly breeze. Temperatures will fall into the low 30s for Metro West. Tomorrow will be cooler than today thanks to a gusty northwest wind. Highs temperatures will range in the upper 30s/low 40s. Luckily, we’ll get to see mostly sunshine, but the wind will make it feel chilly.

A clipper system will bring a quick hit of snow showers tomorrow night. Similar to today’s setup, the impact will be minimal. A coating to 1” of snow is possible outside of 495 and into southern New Hampshire. The most will be 1-2” that includes areas north of Route 2.

Here’s the timing…

More clouds tomorrow night. Snow moves in around 9 pm. It will be a quick burst. Mild air works in through the morning. By the time, we wake up there will be a couple rain showers. There will be a lot of dry time on Saturday before a few more spotty rain showers are possible later in the day.

Plan for a temperature whiplash this weekend! Temperatures will be in the low 50s on Saturday then fall to the upper 20s for Sunday. The cold wind also returns to end the weekend, so it will feel colder. Temperatures stay cold through Monday, before we’re back up into the 40s and 50s next week. Those temperatures come with the return of showers.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black