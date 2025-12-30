It’s been an incredibly windy day out there in Massachusetts! Thankfully, the wind will improve quite a bit overnight. After, we’re tracking our next chance for some snow showers.

We’ve seen wind gusts top the 50-mph mark this afternoon, but tonight, we’ll see winds die down to the 20-30 mph range. Overnight lows will drop to the upper teens and low 20s with partly cloudy skies.

We’ll stick with the breezy conditions throughout Wednesday. That will make wind chills feel like the single digits in the morning but teens and 20s in the afternoon.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s. There may be a few flurries at times, but that’s about it. It’s late Wednesday night, right as we’re ringing in the New Year, that we’re watching our next chance for some snow.

Snow chances begin right around midnight and last into early Thursday morning.

Central Mass. will dry by 6 a.m. Thursday morning but eastern Massachusetts may take until 7/8 a.m. to dry out.

The snow won’t be a huge deal, most of us will pick up less than an inch.

Skies will brighten up the rest of your Thursday with breezy conditions. Lows will start in the low 20s with highs near 30 degrees. Friday: partly sunny, a bit breezy with lows in the teens and cold highs in the upper 20s. Both days this weekend will feature partly sunny skies and lows in the teens with frigid highs in the upper 20s.

Monday into Tuesday is when we’re watching the next chance for some snow. Stay tuned!