What a day we had yesterday! Temps in the mid 70s with a lot of sunshine from start to finish, gave more of an early September feel to the air vs. mid October. Today, we continue the mild theme with temps near 70, however, more clouds fill in and our rain chances go up.

This morning, showers are isolated, become a bit more in number this afternoon, and then widespread this evening. the heaviest rain this evening will be across western and central Mass, then moving east during the overnight hours.

The wind increases too, gusting 30-45mph, strongest across Southeast Mass tomorrow morning. Rain totals run 1-2″ across much of the area, with locally 2-3″ in central Mass. Rain tapers off from west to east from mid morning to early afternoon, with the last to see the wet weather end, across the coast, especially the Cape and Islands. Temps tomorrow afternoon run near 70.

The weekend does look good, with mainly sunny skies Saturday and temps 65-70. Sunday will have some more clouds in the mix, but it does look to stay mainly dry.