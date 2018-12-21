Wind, Rain, Warmth Exit

This first official day of winter is one for the record books. Not only did we see a soaking rain and a ton of strong wind, leading to damage in some areas, but record setting temperatures. Both Boston and Worcester broke their daily records, seeing highs today in the 60s! Winds were also no joke. Blue Hill Observatory recorded a wind gust this afternoon of 72 mph!

Wind and rain will continue through the evening before tapering off Saturday. The High Wind Warning in effect for the North Shore, Southeastern Mass, the Cape, and the Islands will continue until 10:00 tonight for the threat of winds gusting to 60 mph. Areas inside of 495 and south of the Pike will have the Wind Advisory continue until 10:00 tonight for the threat of wind gusts to 50 mph. After that, winds will slowly die off overnight. In any other situation, we’d be calling tomorrow a windy day (which it will be), but compared to today it will seem like relief with winds gusting to 30 mph. As the rain exits, the rain will too. Rain chances, while not zero, will taper off a lot tonight becoming isolated into Saturday morning and finally drying out tomorrow afternoon.

The winds Saturday will be the winds of change as it brings in cooler air for the rest of the week. We’ll see highs stuck in the 30s for much of next week, adding another stretch of below average days after record setting warmth today.

If you’re keeping your fingers crossed for a White Christmas, not all hope is lost! A clipper system will roll through Monday and *COULD* drop some snow across Massachusetts. To “officially” be a White Christmas, we’d need an inch of snow on the ground at 7AM on Christmas morning. So not only would we need 1″ to fall with this clipper, but it would need to stick around for about 24 hours. Stay tuned. Either way, with today’s rain and wind gone, there shouldn’t be much for travel concerns over the next few days.