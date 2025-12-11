Overnight showers are long gone this morning and as the wind ramps up, temps start to slide. Despite early morning temps well into the 30s, temps this afternoon will run in the 20s to near 30. Factor in a wind gusting over 40mph at times, and the winter bite to the air is back. A wind advisory is in place from 10am today to 10am tomorrow.

Lows tonight dip into the teens to near 20 with wind chills pushing back down to 0 in the Worcester Hills to around 10 near the coast. It’ll be dry tonight.



Friday looks dry too and cold. It’ll be windiest in the morning with the breeze diminishing a bit in the afternoon as highs recover into the low 30s.

Saturday is a touch milder, mid to upper 30s with a just a spot sprinkle/flurry possible.

Snow for Sunday? As an area of low pressure zips off the mid-Atlantic coast and develops to our south and southeast, a glancing shot of some precipitation may mean some snow Sunday. It doesn’t look like a big storm as of now, but some light snow/snow showers is possible. The best shot of some steadier snow is across CT, RI and SE Mass, closest to the storm. That’s where the highest chance for at least an inch of snow is. You can see with the probabilities below, the chance for accumulating snow of at least an inch is lower near/north of the Pike.

Overall probability of at least 3″ of snow is low, but there is some chance there near the south coast.