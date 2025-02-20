It was nice to have very little wind today! Hope you enjoyed it, because it’s back tomorrow.



Overall it was a pretty quiet day as a storm stays to our south. There’s still a chance that we get a snow shower from it tonight. Any amounts will be minimal and generally for the Cape and the Islands.

The bigger weather headlines will be the wind and cold temperatures from the start tomorrow. The wind will be gusting out of the northwest tomorrow 20-30 mph. In the morning, it will feel like the single digits for a lot of us, possibly even below 0 within parts of Worcester County. High temperatures climb a couple degrees or more tomorrow. Although, it will feel colder! Through the day, expect it to only feel like the teens and 20s. The sun will be back, so that’s the nice tradeoff with the forecast!

We finally lose the breeze through the day Saturday. The weekend will be decent. Highs will be in the mid/upper 30s. There won’t be any wet weather to dodge, just the chance for a few flurries on Sunday.

Temperatures this week stayed below our average near 40. Get ready for the 40s next week! Some days could reach the mid to even upper 40s. We’ll watch for a couple chances for showers.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black