Behind the front, winds were rocking again last night, gusting 40-50+mph. We’ll start off this morning with that gusty breeze that’ll slowly subside through the afternoon. Gusts this morning generally run 35-45mph, then subside 25-35mph in the afternoon. Highs max out near 50 under a mix of sun and clouds.



It’ll be chillier tonight. Mid 20s in the colder burbs to mid 30s in the city.



Sun to increasing clouds are in store Friday with highs in the low to mid 50s. Clouds continue to thicken up Friday night with showers arriving. It’ll be a mild night with temps holding in the 50s.



Showers taper off early Saturday morning and with midday/afternoon sun breaking out, highs recover into the lower 60s. It’ll be the mildest day of the 7day.



Sunday starts dry and ends wet as showers moves in during the afternoon.



Chilly air settles in for a couple of days mid week next week. Highs on Tuesday run only in the low to mid 40s.