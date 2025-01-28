Walking out the door early this morning, you’ll notice that it is not all that cold for this time of year. As temps start off in the 30s, winds pick up too. First out of the southwest, then go northwest. The wind shift comes with a cold front blasting on through. Ahead of the front, a spot snow shower/squall is possible mid morning. Behind the front, winds gust 30-40mph with isolated gusts to 50mph in the higher terrain. Temps slide back too, dropping from the mid 30s late morning to the mid 20s by late afternoon.

Winds lighten up this evening as clouds increase. Snow breaks out after midnight and wraps up by 6am tomorrow. Generally, it’s a coating-1″ for SE Mass and 1-2″ around the Pike, points north. A few locally 3″ totals are possible near the MA/NH border, especially in the higher terrain. Allow for some extra time tomorrow AM to brush off the cars before the morning commute. Some early slick spots are likely too.

Temps tomorrow afternoon bounce to the mid 30s to near 40. A few spotty rain/snow showers are possible in the afternoon with a late-day snow squall passing through for some out ahead of another cold front. It’ll be windy tomorrow again.

Thursday is windy and cold with highs in the 20s.



Friday, we’re back into the 40s with rain/mix arriving in the afternoon and lingering into Friday night.

The weekend looks cold and mainly dry with some late-day snow showers holding off until late Sunday.