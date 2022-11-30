7Weather – It’s been a wet and windy Wednesday evening! The rain will move out of here tonight but the wind stays with us over the next few days. So far this afternoon, some of our peak wind gusts were 40-45 mph around SE Mass and Worcester.

Still this evening, the gusts could bring some tree limbs down and the potential for isolated power outages to Southern England. Peak wind gusts through 7 pm will be in the range of 45-55 mph for areas of the Worcester Hills, Metrowest and city of Boston. The potential for wind gusts 45-55 mph lingers longer (around 8 pm) for Bristol and Plymouth counties and Cape Code and the islands through 9 pm.

Tomorrow it’ll be be dry but stay windy – just from a different direction. Westerly wind gusts peak between 40-50 mph between 10 am to 5 pm Thursday. We expect this to be mainly for the Worcester Hills and metro west north of the Mass Pike. With wind gusts in that range, it could bring down some tree limbs. It’ll feel chilly as well as high temperatures stay in the upper 30s/low 40s. Heading to Gillette Stadium tomorrow, dress for the 20s! Temperatures will be in the 30s but feel chillier with a bit of the breeze still around.

Looking ahead to the rest of our forecast. Friday will feature less wind with temperatures in the 40s. Another round of rain and wind comes back Saturday afternoon. That’s not all, late Monday into Tuesday looks wet as well.