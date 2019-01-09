Wind Sticks Around Tomorrow; Weekend Cold Blast

We’re tracking another windy day on tap for Thursday followed by a cold blast that settles in through the weekend and into the start of the next work week.

Today, it was most certainly a windy Wednesday with gusts upwards of 45 MPH at times. For our Thursday, it will not be as windy as today, but it will be a little cooler.

Tonight, expect blustery conditions with temperatures slipping into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Thursday features partly sunny skies with a few flakes possible. Highs into the mid to upper 30s, so not quite as mild as Wednesday, but also not nearly as blustery.

Friday through Monday temperatures take a nose dive as some of the coldest air since Thanksgiving 2018 strolls into southern New England. High temperatures will struggle to make it out of the mid to upper 20s with lows into the teens with a few spots into the single digits for a few of those nights.

The only day that we could see any chance for precipitation is Sunday with the best chance for light snow into the southern coastline and the Cape and Islands, with a few flurries possible along and mainly south of the Mass Pike. For the Patriots game Sunday, flurries are possible, but doesn’t look like an accumulating snowfall, but we are keeping an eye on it.

The cold looms into the start of the work week, but temperatures moderate back into the 30s at least for Tuesday and Wednesday under mostly to partly sunny skies, overnight lows remain into the teens.