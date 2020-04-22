Wind Weakens Tonight, Mild and Breezy Thursday

We went from mild temperatures and downpours yesterday to strong wind gusts and some flurries today.

The strong cold front that swept through yesterday has ushered in the much colder air into southern New England along with strong winds and a few sprinkles and flurries!

We’ll continue to see a mixture of sun and clouds through this evening before we’ll see a gradual clearing of the skies overnight.

This clearing will give way to another cold night with lows slipping back into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Thankfully, the winds will also start to weaken overnight, too.

Thursday will still be breezy, but not nearly as windy as Wednesday. Plus, we’ll see partly sunny skies and highs back into the 50s!

We have another system moving in from the southwest early Friday, bringing along a rainy and cooler end to the week. This system will move out just in time for Saturday.

The weekend is 50/50, with Saturday being the “pick of the weekend” with bright, sun-filled skies and highs in the low 60s. Sunday brings the clouds and the rain with highs around 50.

The following week brings showers and a cool down to start. Temperatures rebound on Tuesday along with the return to sunshine, but that is short-lived as another system brings the threat of showers midweek.