Winds Calm Down Tonight, Decent Memorial Day Weekend

It was a windy Friday, especially those along the immediate coastline. This has caused choppy seas, making for tough travel by boat. These winds subside later tonight as the Wind Advisory expires at 9PM. The Wind Advisory is for eastern Plymouth County and the Cape and Islands for gust up to 50 MPH.

The rest of the weekend looks decent for your outdoor plans! We start off with plenty of sunshine Saturday morning, with increasing cloud cover by Saturday mid-afternoon into the early evening.

Shower chances increase Saturday evening and into the overnight. Some of these scattered showers could linger into early Sunday morning especially along the coastal areas as warm front clears the region. Saturday’s high temperatures will stretch into the low to mid 70s.

The warm front Saturday evening into early Sunday means a warm is in store for Sunday. Sunday’s high temperatures will reach into the low to mid 80s inland. However, with a warm front, this is usually followed by a cold front. A few showers with an embedded thunderstorm is possible Sunday afternoon due to day time heating and the peeks of sun.

For your Sunday afternoon outdoor plans, I would advise to keep your eyes to the skies, and if you hear thunder, head inside and let the storm pass before resuming outdoor activities. These thunderstorms will likely be few and far between, but it’s always good to have a plan.

Monday is likely the best day out of the 3-day weekend as the cold front clears the region, ushers in a much more comfortable and sun-filled day for Memorial Day.

If you are an allergy sufferer, not much relief in sight this holiday weekend. The next best chance for scattered showers in the 7-day is Tuesday, which should bring down the pollen count a bit.

Showers exit by Wednesday, but the clouds likely stick around. The 80s could make a comeback on Thursday with a spotty afternoon thunderstorm.

In the meantime, on behalf of the 7Weather Team, we hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend.