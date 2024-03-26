The National Weather Service has a winter weather advisory in effect for spots in New Hampshire due to a risk for some spotty freezing rain or freezing drizzle overnight into Wednesday morning. Be careful on the roads there.

We finally get to ditch the wind for Wednesday, though. It’ll still be mostly cloudy, and there will be a couple of hit-or-miss sprinkles around in the morning with better chances for rain later in the evening. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s and afternoon highs will be much more mild in the mid to the upper 50s.

The real wet weather rolls in for Wednesday night and throughout the day on Thursday. The rain may even be heavy at times, so watch out for some isolated flooding. You can choose either a rain coat or an umbrella for Thursday since the wind will still not be an issue like it has been so far this week.

Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, the wind comes right back. Saturday will be windy with gusts 25-35 mph, and it’ll still be breezy on Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s but don’t forget the wind will make it feel much cooler. Thankfully, it’ll be dry both days with partly sunny skies.