Winds Ease Tonight, Still Breezy Into Thursday

It was a windy Wednesday, with gusts between 40 – 55 MPH, felt across the region. Check out some of the strongest gusts below:

Thankfully, winds will ease up this evening, as the Wind Advisory expires at 6PM, however, we’re still tracking breezy conditions into Thursday.

Tonight, under mainly clear skies, temperatures slip back into the upper 20s to mid 30s.

It’s another unseasonably mild day with highs around 50° Thursday under mostly sunny skies.

Friday brings the next chance for some snow showers, but those do not arrive until Friday night as a coastal low veers away from southern New England, and colder air sinks in. A few of these showers could start off as rain before changing to snow. As for accumulation, anything between a dusting to an inch, as with every model update, the system continues to veer farther away and the departure of the snow showers continues to become earlier. The bulk of the snow showers are out of here before sunrise Saturday.

Saturday is dry and breezy with highs around 40°. Sunday is the better half of the weekend days, with highs in the low 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Speaking of this weekend, do not forget to change your clocks, Daylight Saving Time begins 2AM Sunday, and we “Spring Forward” one hour.

Another warm up on the horizon into the next work week. Monday features highs in the upper 60s, while next Tuesday and Wednesday are still above normal – in the low to mid 50s.