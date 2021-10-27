Our first fall nor’easter packed whipping winds, heavy rain at times, and some coastal flooding. The winds caused the most damage, ripping out trees and bringing down power lines, resulting in many communities in NE MA, SE MA and the Cape and Islands to lose power.

When we’re talking intense gusts, we’re talking gusts topping out in the 70 to 80 mile per hour range, which is what portions of the South Shore and the Cape/Islands reported earlier Wednesday morning.

Impressive wind reports streamed in this morning and thankfully those winds have backed off.

However, there is still a Wind Advisory in place until 4am Thursday morning for the South Shore and the Cape.

Tonight, the winds will slowly weaken as our nor’easter starts to pull away from New England.

A few lingering showers are expected through at least 10PM along the Cape otherwise, we’re looking at spotty drizzle. It will be quite cold tonight especially off to the northwest towards the Route 2 corridor and interior southern NH where temperatures could dip into the upper 30s early Thursday morning.

Thursday brings mainly cloudy skies to start with some emerging sun farther off to the northwest, the clouds will likely remain thick for those closest to the southern coast. Some spotty drizzle is still possible in the areas under the thickest clouds.

Friday also brings mostly to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 50s.

Our next system approaches the region from our southwest late Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing a wet start to the holiday weekend. Expect showers Saturday along with the wind, but the winds will not be nearly as strong as earlier this morning.

By Sunday, this system should lift off to our north, but we can’t rule out a passing shower Sunday afternoon. Thankfully, we are not tracking a washout for your Halloween plans Sunday. The start of the next work week, and the month of November is dry with temperatures in the low 60s Monday, falling back into the 50s through midweek.